The Carrollton Police Department arrested Malachi Industrious, 22, of Douglasville, after a chase ended in Industrious’ vehicle being disabled.

According to the report, on May 13, 2023 at around 2:45 a.m. CPD Sergeant Joshua Perry was conducting a normal patrol on Bankhead Highway when he observed a gray 2015 Acura TLX Tech in front of him drift into the shoulder of the road sending a cloud of dust from the dirt he struck. The vehicle quickly pulled into the American Eagle Auto Sales and Perry continued before eventually stopping so he could wait and see if the Acura pulled out.

