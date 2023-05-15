The Carrollton Police Department arrested Malachi Industrious, 22, of Douglasville, after a chase ended in Industrious’ vehicle being disabled.
According to the report, on May 13, 2023 at around 2:45 a.m. CPD Sergeant Joshua Perry was conducting a normal patrol on Bankhead Highway when he observed a gray 2015 Acura TLX Tech in front of him drift into the shoulder of the road sending a cloud of dust from the dirt he struck. The vehicle quickly pulled into the American Eagle Auto Sales and Perry continued before eventually stopping so he could wait and see if the Acura pulled out.
After a few moments, the car drove past Perry heading south on Bankhead Highway towards the intersection with the Highway 166 Bypass. In his report, Perry said he suspected that the driver was possibly impaired and was attempting to avoid him. Perry said he pulled back out onto Bankhead Highway behind the driver.
Once Perry caught up to the Acura the report stated that he observed the vehicle was almost completely past the stop bar at the traffic light. Perry stated that this made him even more suspicious that the occupant was under the influence. According to the report, Perry followed the vehicle through the intersection of the bypass where the occupant of the Acura immediately conducted a U-turn at Firestation Drive. As the vehicle completed the turn, Perry observed that the driver was "staring at him with wide eyes."
At this point, Perry stated that he "knew it was obvious that the driver was attempting to avoid him," further raising Perry’s suspicion that the driver was under the influence. Perry stated that he immediately turned around to try to get behind the vehicle that had entered the left turn lane to continue onto Northside Drive. Perry got behind the vehicle and informed dispatch that he would be conducting a traffic stop.
The vehicle had made a wide turn into the outside lane of Northside Drive and Perry activated his emergency blue lights and siren.
According to the report from Perry, “[The vehicle] slowly rolled for a moment before cutting across two lanes and into the central turn lane.”
This sudden movement alarmed Perry who called a backup officer, according to the report. Perry noted that in his experience, reasonable drivers would have stopped on the shoulder of the roadway. Instead of stopping in the central lane, the driver, Industrious completed a U-turn and accelerated quickly back towards Bankhead Highway making it clear he was fleeing Perry.
Perry said he pursued the vehicle with Industrious fearing that he was under the influence of an intoxicating substance. Perry notified other officers and dispatch of the infraction initiating the pursuit.
Perry followed Industrious as he made a right onto Bankhead Highway toward the city. Perry continued the chase reaching speeds close to 100 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.
Perry noted in the report that, “Even with the high rate of speed, I felt comfortable in the pursuit as there were no other vehicles on the road, the area was well-lit, and the road conditions were good.”
The report stated that Industrious turned right onto Almond Road and continued to recklessly flee at speeds near 80 miles per hour. Because of the hills on Almond road Perry lost sight of Industrious temporarily before gaining ground as the two approached Stewart Street.
Perry followed Industrious through the four-way intersection and onto Grove Park Drive. As they did so, the speed of the vehicle caused Industrious to bottom out. This caused sparks to fly and debris to come from the vehicle’s undercarriage. Industrious turned onto Wooded Glenn Lane and then immediately turned into Birdsong Way. Perry knew he had an opportunity to block Industrious in the cul-de-sac and positioned his vehicle accordingly. Industrious accelerated in the direction of Perry striking the patrol vehicle with his Acura. Perry exited the vehicle with his service weapon while yelling loud verbal commands to stop the car. Industrious ignored the commands and backed up.
Industrious was able to get around the vehicle and continue fleeing. CPD Officer Cody Kenerly arrived and was able to continue the pursuit of Industrious.
“My patrol car was mostly disabled, but I continued driving on Wooded Glenn Lane until I caught up to Ofc. Kenerly and [Industrious], who were stopped outside house #307," Perry said.
Perry stopped behind Industrious and drew his service weapon while exiting his vehicle. Perry stated that he maintained lethal cover of Industrious while giving verbal commands. Industrious did not follow the commands and seemed to be attempting to drive his disabled vehicle. Industrious was pulled from the driver seat by Kenerly and Corporal Morgan Moreau. Once on the ground, Industrious was placed in handcuffs.
Perry conducted a search with Kenerly, finding a partially drunk bottle of tequila as well as some marijuana crumbs. Upon completing the search, Perry spoke with Industrious and advised him of his Miranda Rights.
“Malachi [Industrious] immediately stated that he was scared and he told me that we were very aggressive," Perry stated in his report. "I found this to be an odd statement as he had intentionally struck my car with his just moments before. He added that we threw him to the ground and pulled him through the window. “
According to the incident report, Perry then proceeded to ask Industrious about his whereabouts that evening. Perry began by saying he was coming from Douglasville but then changed his story to say he was coming from a party at the University of West Georgia where he admitted he had consumed alcohol and marijuana. Perry asked about why Industrious hit him head on and Industrious admitted that he was caught in the moment and panicked.
Perry was cautious to remove the handcuffs for field sobriety in fear that Industrious would attempt to flee again. Perry informed Industrious of his implied consent notice for persons aged 21 and over and requested a state administered chemical test of his blood which Industrious consent to provide.
West Georgia Ambulance responded to the scene to check for injuries. Once Industrious was cleared, Kenerly transported him to the Carroll County Jail to assist with the blood draw.
Industrious was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault on Police, Felony Obstruction of Police, Felony Fleeing and Eluding, DUI Combi, DUI .08 or more, Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Lane, Suspended Registration, Suspended Driver’s License, Failure to Obey Stop Sign, Too Fast for Conditions, and Open Container of Alcohol.
His bond has not yet been set.
