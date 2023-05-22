Carroll County Superior Court Judge Travis Sakrison called a domestic abuser’s actions “very disturbing” during a sentencing last week.

A Carroll County Jury found Shane Martin Jones, 44, of Douglasville, guilty after a one-day trial. Jones was convicted of one count of Exploitation or Intimidation of a Disabled Adult, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Family Violence, and one count of Battery, Family Violence.

Trending Videos