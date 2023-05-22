Carroll County Superior Court Judge Travis Sakrison called a domestic abuser’s actions “very disturbing” during a sentencing last week.
A Carroll County Jury found Shane Martin Jones, 44, of Douglasville, guilty after a one-day trial. Jones was convicted of one count of Exploitation or Intimidation of a Disabled Adult, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Family Violence, and one count of Battery, Family Violence.
According to the press release from Coweta District Attorney John H. Cranford Jr. and the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, “The evidence presented at trial showed that in the early morning hours of December 28, 2017, Jones began attacking his wife while they were in bed together.”
Jones’ wife wears two prosthetic legs and struggled to attach them when she attempted to get her 11 year-old daughter and escape from Jones.
Their daughter witnessed Jones strike his wife in the face and chest, strangle her, and hold a pistol to her head, saying that he would “rather kill (them) all than live without her.”
The daughter testified against her father during the trial.
The jury was also shown evidence of prior violent acts committed by Jones against his wife which included, “one instance in Florida where Jones removed his wife’s legs and used them to attack her.”
The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Nathan Stewart and investigated by CCSO investigators. Judge Sakrison sentenced Jones to 20 years to serve in prison followed by 20 years of probation.
DA Cranford gave a statement at the end of the release which stated, “I am pleased that yet another domestic abuser has been held accountable and will be spending significant time in prison. I hope this case serves as an example to victims of abuse who want to escape their abuser. This office and our partners in law enforcement will respond and will do everything we can to get you the justice and protection you deserve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.