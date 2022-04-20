Douglasville police have arrested a 58-year-old man in connection to an early morning Easter Sunday crash that left a motorcyclist dead.
Craig Madurski, a Douglasville resident, is charged with DUI and homicide by vehicle along with two other traffic violations for a fatal accident at the Veterans Memorial Highway and Cedar Mountain Crossing intersection just west of downtown on Sunday morning.
Darion Wright, 31, of Villa Rica, the driver of a motorcycle, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to DPD Maj. J.R. Davidson.
The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Easter morning when Madurski failed to yield to oncoming traffic traveling in the westbound lane prior to making a left hand turn, according to the arrest warrant.
Wright was ejected from his motorcycle upon impact with Madurski’s Kia that had crossed into the opposing lane, the arrest warrant stated.
Madurski admitted to "consuming alcoholic beverages" prior to the accident, according to an arrest warrant.
Davidson said it could take weeks for Madurski’s blood alcohol report to come back.
Davidson said investigators returned to the scene Tuesday to continue their investigation.
Madurski is being held in the Douglas County jail without bail.
