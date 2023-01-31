A Douglasville native is facing numerous charges including Driving Under the Influence and Hit and Run after an incident in Carrollton on Tuesday morning.
According to a report issued by Carrollton Police, at around 9:00 a.m., Carrollton Police Department’s dispatch put out a "Be On the Lookout" (BOLO) for a reckless driver passing near the University of West Georgia campus.
According to the report, officers were told by dispatch that the vehicle had struck another vehicle and then hit a light pole at the intersection of Dixie Street and Austin Avenue. From there, the person fled the scene according to the report which also stated that the victim of the alleged hit-and-run was not injured in the crash.
The suspect, which Carrollton Police later identified as Justin Laney, 29, of Douglasville, proceeded eastbound on Austin Avenue.
After a brief vehicle pursuit Laney pulled over and law enforcement arrested both him and the passenger of Laney's vehicle, Taylor Huckeba, 21, of Bowdon. Huckeba was charged with possession of an open container.
Laney was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, DUI alcohol-less safe, failure to report striking a fixed object, hit and run causing damage to property, failure to maintain lane, and failure to obey stop sign.
Both were booked into the Carroll County jail on Tuesday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.