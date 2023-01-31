A Douglasville native is facing numerous charges including Driving Under the Influence and Hit and Run after an incident in Carrollton on Tuesday morning. 

According to a report issued by Carrollton Police, at around 9:00 a.m., Carrollton Police Department’s dispatch put out a "Be On the Lookout" (BOLO) for a reckless driver passing near the University of West Georgia campus.

Trending Videos