Isaac Breiding of Douglasville, Nathaniel Jose of Villa Rica, Olivia Noble of Dallas, Marissa Sandoval of Dallas and Jasmine Walker of Villa Rica will spend time enhancing their leadership skills this summer by attending the 2021 Georgia Electric Cooperative Youth Tour (YTGA), a leadership experience sponsored by the electric membership corporations (EMCs) in Georgia.
Selected by GreyStone Power Corporation, the chosen delegates will join approximately 40 high school students from across Georgia for a three-day virtual leadership event set for June 22-24.
As Georgia’s oldest leadership program for teens, the Youth Tour offers participants the opportunity to experience U.S. government and U.S. history while having fun, making new friends, learning about careers in public service and gaining leadership skills.
“We at GreyStone Power view the 2021 virtual Youth Tour as an opportunity to expose these students to people and ideas they may never have had the opportunity to meet or experience before; in so doing, they expand their horizons and leadership abilities,” said Anitra Ellison, public relations and communications coordinator of GreyStone Power. “The pandemic may have prevented us from offering our usual summer trip to Washington, D.C., but it won’t stop us from offering a top-notch leadership experience to the youth of our community.”
The three-day dynamic interactive experience will focus each morning on different aspects of leadership – Leadership and Me, Leadership and My Community, Leadership and My Nation – and include live presentations with Q&A sessions, small mentor group breakouts, photo contests, trivia challenges and the chance to win one of several $5,000 college scholarships.
Participating teens will learn how to be a better interviewer and storyteller from Youth Tour alumni involved in broadcasting and get a better grasp of personality types and techniques to build their leadership potential. They will also talk with professionals in education and community development to learn about ways to better our state and hometowns. And on the final day, students will meet virtually with Georgia’s members of Congress in a town hall setting to hear from legislators and ask questions; as well as hear from a panel of alumni who have interned and worked in Washington, D.C.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 123,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.