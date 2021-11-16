Mr. Joe Douglas Kuglar, 77, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mr. Kuglar was born on Sept. 24, 1944, in Bowdon. He was retired from Aramark Services where he worked as a route salesman for 35 years.
Mr. Kuglar was a horseman and rode horses for Flint River and was a racking horse state champion rider. He also played softball for over 20 years.
He loved the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. He dearly loved his wife, children, grandchildren and adopted grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Jo and Denver Gilley; and his great-grandparents, Joe and Ruth Kuglar.
Survivors include his wife, Sally Kuglar; his children, Teresa Kuglar Loftin (Tim), Tonya Kuglar Hodge (Ronnie), and Todd Kuglar; his grandchildren, Jessica Wilson and Casey Wilson; and his sister, Debra Burgess (Kenneth).
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Shiloh Church Cemetery in the Burwell community.
Prior to the services on Tuesday, the family will receive friends from noon until the funeral hour.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.