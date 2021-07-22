The Douglas County Board of Commissioners heard from an official at a called meeting Monday who listed a litany of issues the county has with Foxhall Resort’s effort to annex into the City of Chattahoochee Hills.
The BOC held a virtual meeting with Chattahoochee Hills Mayor Tom Reed and others in the city over the proposed annexation.
Phil Shafer, zoning administrator for Douglas County, spoke to the county commission about several concerns county staff have with the proposed annexation into Chattahoochee Hills, which is located in south Fulton County.
Foxhall is currently in unincorporated Douglas County and will remain in Douglas County regardless of whether the annexation takes place.
The biggest concern Shafer laid out is a concern that if Foxhall is allowed to annex into Chattahoochee Hills, roads and bridges wouldn’t be built to Georgia Department of Transportation safety standards.
“It appears the (Foxhall) owner is primarily seeking relief from road and more especially GDOT bridge requirements that are life safety issues according to both transportation and fire officials,” Shafer said.
Shafer also raised concerns about the impact annexation would have on schools and public safety in Douglas County.
He said Chattahoochee Hills doesn’t have E-911 staff, so calls from Foxhall would still go to Douglas County E-911 “and have to be rerouted through Fulton County E-911 services, causing possible delay in services.”
Mayor Reed acknowledged agreements for services like fire and police would still need to be worked out. To the county’s concern about the impact annexation would have on Douglas County schools, Reed noted that schools are run by counties, not cities, and that Foxhall will be in Douglas County regardless of whether the annexation ultimately happens.
Chattahoochee Hills Councilwoman Camille Lowe said she didn’t understand Douglas County’s concern about avoiding bridge and road requirements.
Reed and Lowe indicated they hadn’t seen Douglas County’s list of concerns prior to the meeting and that they looked forward to addressing some of the concerns moving forward.
Douglas County Attorney Ken Bernard said that annexation is a process and that it’s not “simply an approval or non-approval by the city.”
“The county by statute has the right to file an objection, which we will take up next month,” Bernard said. “And if it files the objection, as long as it’s not groundless in fact, then the movement forward would be a lawsuit. It wouldn’t just be a simple vote by the city.
Bernard continued: “I think where we’re at is continuing the process.”
