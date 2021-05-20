The Douglas County Public Library took advantage of their limited hours during the pandemic to spruce up the Teen Zone. Atlanta artist, Talyn Hohneke, volunteered his time and talents to the library to breathe new life into the building.
Adult Services Coordinator, Hannah Pelfrey, led this collaboration with Hohneke.
“The Douglas County Library already has a sizable art collection that we soon hope to further highlight, but I wanted to bring something more contemporary to our patrons," said Pelfrey. "I firmly believe that art is for everyone and so a public library is the perfect showcase for such talent.”
Hohneke is based in Marietta and currently works with Buckhead Art & Company. More of his art can be found on his Instagram, @talynhohneke.
Currently, the library’s operating hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The library will extend its hours to Wednesday starting in June.
The library is located at 6810 Selman Dr. in Douglasville. Contact the library for further information at 770-920-7125.
