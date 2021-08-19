Parents on both sides of the Douglas County School System’s mask mandate decision were allowed to speak at Monday’s regular-scheduled Board of Education meeting.
Each of the 17 speakers were given three minutes to express their concerns are support for the mandate, which has been in effect since students returned to school on Aug. 4.
Portia Lake, spokesperson for DCSS, said only 14 of the 17 people actually showed up to speak on the issue of masks. A 15th person, Deputy Fire Chief Miles Allen, also spoke at Monday’s meeting on issues unrelated to the masks.
Lake said seven of the speakers were very strongly against the mask mandate and seven speakers were supportive of the BOE’s decision.
At times, BOE chairperson Rookard stopped speakers to remind them of the policy against disrespectful comments hurled at the board.
“We are going to show you respect, and we are going to be respectful of you,” Rookard said. “We always want to present ourselves in a way we want to model for our children to present themselves.”
A handful of young children were present for the hour public participation part of the meeting.
“I had a five minute speak of facts and data, but I can take it down to two,” Heidi Hulsey said. “You don’t care about facts and data anyway, or I wouldn’t need to be speaking. Anyone with common sense in this room knows you are nothing but cowards and lairs. Amazing that a virus knows where to live, and it doesn’t require surrounding school boards to take to tally terrain measures to mandate masks, and commit child abuse on children.”
Clifton Jones III called for parents to be the example.
“Everyone knows that children are very resilient, and really don’t care about wearing a mask,” Jones said. “It is the parents that shapes the kids opinion. As parents, we must have the wisdom to do what is best for our children.”
Everyone that entered the meeting room was required to wear a mask. A couple people were not allowed in for refusing the policy.
“It is ridiculous to wear a mask when you are protesting mask,” a lady said as she stormed out the room.
Another man was asked to leave for refusing to put his mask own. On a couple occasions, school offers had to tell people to keep their mask on.
Four school board members wore masks and one — Post 5 member Glenn Easterwood — did not. Easterwood, who voiced opposition to the mandate two weeks ago, was permitted not to wear a mask because he was socially distanced from the other board members.
“He is isolated away from us,” Rookard explained as many citizens questioned why he was the only one allowed not to wear a mask.
Several parents called the mask mandates ‘child abuse’ and wanted board members punished.
“You should be ashamed and I hope you are prosecuted to the fullest extend,” Hulsey said.
Sherry Ponder said grandson ‘can’t learn in the school’ because he is non-verbal handicap, who ‘can not see you lips move’. She suggested the DCSS should take other measures to make children save from the virus.
“He is trying to learn to form words, he can’t do that with a mask on,” Ponder said. “The schools should be doing other things like more cleaning, more sanitizing throughout the day.”
Kyle Church, physician assistant at Piedmont Atlanta, said he has seen COVID rip through ‘our country and community’. Church said he wears both a N95 and surgical mask every day for 10 hours.
“Not once have I had shortness of breath or loss of consciousness,” he said. “Not once have I felt confused or loss consciousness. I am an as. So I can wear this mask everyday, everyone else can.”
Rookard had to bring order on four occasions during Church’s presentation.
“We have to maintain order,” she said. “We can’t have people yelling from the audience.”
“Mask works and mask are safe,” said Church as he quoted a couple research studies done on children that proven they are safe and effective.
Will Jones told the BOE that he believes in the science, but not the ‘mad’ science of some public figures.
“We all believe in following the science, but when do you stop following the mad scientist,” Jones said. “Because we have mad scientist the you look at Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, whose emails have been released. If you want to see the truth where the Wuhan laboratory was emailing him back and fourth.”
Rookard told the citizens that there comments would be taken under advisement and some people could get direct responses from the BOE.
“I want to say again that we do hear you, that we do listen to you,” she said. “When we say we take it under advisement that it’s not a blanket, it’s not a canned response. We truly do take what you say under advisement. If comments or letters warrant responses you will be getting them back.”
