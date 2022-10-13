Doug Alexander

Mr. John Douglas “Doug” Alexander, age 87 of Buchanan, Georgia died Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Mr. Alexander was born in the Burwell Community of Carroll County, Georgia on July 12, 1935, the son of the late J. W. Alexander, Jr. and Lizzie Mae Marlow Alexander. He retired from General Motors and had also worked as an HVAC Technician. Doug had many hobbies. At various stages through his life, he was an avid golfer, photographer and a collector of coins, stamps, guns, and most of all friends. Doug would joke that he suffered from crippling shyness, but in fact he truly never met a stranger, sought to brighten everyone’s day, and never could abide too much air in a conversation. Late in life Doug learned to draw and paint. His art work was featured in numerous shows around the northwest Georgia area over the last several years.

