Mr. John Douglas “Doug” Alexander, age 87 of Buchanan, Georgia died Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Mr. Alexander was born in the Burwell Community of Carroll County, Georgia on July 12, 1935, the son of the late J. W. Alexander, Jr. and Lizzie Mae Marlow Alexander. He retired from General Motors and had also worked as an HVAC Technician. Doug had many hobbies. At various stages through his life, he was an avid golfer, photographer and a collector of coins, stamps, guns, and most of all friends. Doug would joke that he suffered from crippling shyness, but in fact he truly never met a stranger, sought to brighten everyone’s day, and never could abide too much air in a conversation. Late in life Doug learned to draw and paint. His art work was featured in numerous shows around the northwest Georgia area over the last several years.
Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Bradley Alexander; sons, Chuck Alexander, Scott Alexander; brother, Carl and sister, Melba.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from noon until 2 p.m. followed by funeral service at 2pm in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Wilburn officiating and Mrs. Willa Beth Smith giving the eulogy. Music will be provided by Lana Elefante.
Pallbearers will be Shannon Baughman, Ty Baughman, Noah Steed, Jeremy Swafford and David Steed. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Upchurch, Melanie Drew and Jackie Gable.
Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Bremen, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers those desiring to do so may make a contribution to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
