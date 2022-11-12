There were four seconds left in the first half. Quarterback Julian Lewis caught the snap, tossed a lateral pass to Seth Childers in the right flat. Childers took a few steps, shifted his shoulders into a throwing stance, and launched the football. Streaking from left to right in the end zone, running back Bryce Hicks ran underneath and secured the catch.

Following Jacob Russel’s extra point, Trojans had a 24-7 lead going into halftime of what would be a 38-14 first-round playoff win over Lowndes on Saturday.

