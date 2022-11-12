There were four seconds left in the first half. Quarterback Julian Lewis caught the snap, tossed a lateral pass to Seth Childers in the right flat. Childers took a few steps, shifted his shoulders into a throwing stance, and launched the football. Streaking from left to right in the end zone, running back Bryce Hicks ran underneath and secured the catch.
Following Jacob Russel’s extra point, Trojans had a 24-7 lead going into halftime of what would be a 38-14 first-round playoff win over Lowndes on Saturday.
On the opening drive of the game, Carrollton leaned on all-purpose back Hicks. The junior had a 17-yard reception on third and seven to keep the Trojan offense on the field, and he would later end the drive by diving over a pile of linemen for a one-yard rushing score.
After a three and out by the Vikings, another running back got in on the scoring action, as senior Jamun Evans took a rush around the left end for an eleven-yard touchdown to make it a two score game, 14-0.
Carrollton's defense held Lowndes to just two yards on three plays in the first quarter, but special teams made up for the Vikings lack of production, as Kevis Thomas returned a kickoff for a 99-yard score to cut the Trojans’ lead to 14-7 going into the second quarter.
Other than the last-second reverse pass, a 21-yard field goal by Russell would be the only other score of the first half.
The Vikings received the second half kickoff, and their offense produced a quick response, as Jacarre Fleming ran it around the right side for a 49-yard score.
But that would be the last score of Lowndes’ 2022 season. The Carrollton defense allowed a total of just 200 yards throughout the whole game.
A perfect fade throw from Lewis to Takare Lipsomb in the front-right side of the end zone extended Carrollton’s lead to 31-14 with 6:47 on the third-quarter clock.
The scoreboard stayed that way until late in the fourth when Quin Ackey intercepted Marvis Parrish and returned it 99 yards for a score to put the game out of reach with just over four minutes left. Another interception, this time by freshman corner Jay Hagan, sealed the game.
Carrollton moves on to play Marietta in the second round, again at home in Grisham Stadium for 7A playoffs.
