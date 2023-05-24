Mrs. Dorothy Elizabeth “Dottie” Teal, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on May 23, 2023. She was 74.

Dottie was born on August 13, 1948 in Bowdon to the late D.P. Holmes, Jr. and Mirrill Pullen Holmes. She was a 1966 graduate of Bowdon High School and a lifelong educator. During her career, she taught in Bowdon, Thomaston, and Winston (Douglasville). She was also a member of Sardis Baptist Church.

Service information

May 25
Visitation
Thursday, May 25, 2023
1:00PM-3:00PM
Sardis Baptist Church
4292 Highway 100 South
Bowdon, GA 30108
May 25
Funeral Service
Thursday, May 25, 2023
3:00PM
Sardis Baptist Church
4292 Highway 100 South
Bowdon, GA 30108
