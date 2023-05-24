Mrs. Dorothy Elizabeth “Dottie” Teal, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on May 23, 2023. She was 74.
Dottie was born on August 13, 1948 in Bowdon to the late D.P. Holmes, Jr. and Mirrill Pullen Holmes. She was a 1966 graduate of Bowdon High School and a lifelong educator. During her career, she taught in Bowdon, Thomaston, and Winston (Douglasville). She was also a member of Sardis Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Alexandra Teal; her mother-in-law, Mary Maxwell; her brothers-in-law, Darrell Teal and Charles Williamson; and her nephew, Chuck Williamson.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Darnell Teal; her sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Christi Teal and Casey and Andrea Teal; her grandchildren, Madison Teal and his wife, Marisa, Abigail Teal, and Elizabeth and Isabelle Teal; her sister and brother-in-law, DeeDee and Johnny Seals; her sisters-in-law, Mable Williamson and Jan Teal; her nephew, Scott Teal and his wife, Lorie; her nieces and their spouses, Connie and Noah Steed, Robin and Paul Irvin, Terri and Rick Hayden, and Tammy Williamson; and many other great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Sardis Baptist Church. Bro. Darnell Teal will officiate and Mr. Casey Teal will offer a eulogy. Music will be provided by the church choir. Pallbearers will be Scott Teal, Stewart Teal, Nathan Teal, Noah Steed, Hank Steed, and Paul Irvin. Interment will be held in Bowdon City Cemetery.
Prior to the service on Thursday, the family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. till the funeral hour.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Dottie Teal, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.