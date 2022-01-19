Is there a widening of a Carrollton highway coming in the near future?
According to Joseph Schulman, communications officer for District 6 of the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), letters to local property owners who could be affected by the lane expansion on the western section of the busily travelled highway were sent out earlier this month
However, the process beginning from initial design work to construction and finally to completion stretches over several years.
Currently, the Carrollton Bypass begins tapering to two lanes from the Hays Mills Road interchange before it reaches the busy intersection near the Maple Street Commons shopping center, CVS and City Station. More traffic in the area is expected when a projected housing development behind the business complex could be completed within the next few years.
During the "drive-home" time period Monday-Friday, traffic backs up for a half-mile or longer approaching the intersection.
Schulman explained in his response to the Times-Georgian's inquiry that the scope and concept for this project was revised in 2020. Letters to property owners concerning access to their property for survey work and environmental studies were sent out on January 5 of this year.
The statement from the Georgia DOT noted that the project is currently funded for preliminary engineering work. The right-of-way funds are proposed for Fiscal Year 2029 and construction for FY 2032.
Schulman also noted in his response that a consultant designer was given the Notice to Proceed (NTP) in November 2021 to move forward with the design of the project. The Right-of-Way (ROW) funding is currently proposed for FY 2029.
However, if funding becomes available sooner, according to Schulman, there is a possibility that the project dates could be moved forward. The project is proposed to be let for construction in late 2024 with a proposed completion during Fiscal Year 2032.
State fiscal year periods run from July 1 to June 30.
