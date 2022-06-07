According to a representative of the Georgia Department of Transportation, two bridges on Carroll County roadways have already been temporarily closed and a third is set for closure soon as maintenance work gets underway by GDOT crews.
Information on temporary bridge closures, including detour routes, was provided Monday to the Times-Georgian by Joseph Schulman, District 6 Communications Officer for the GDOT, regarding the following bridge locations:
South Van Wert Road is closed until August 5. Detour: going north of I-20 would be to take NE Hickory Level Rd and turn left onto SR 61/101, then turn left again on W HWY 78 to come back to S Van Wert Rd.
Bar J Road bridge will be closed soon. The DOT will notify the Times-Georgian when the closure will begin.
Miller Academy Road closed Monday, June 6 and will be closed through August 5. Detour: motorists going north of I-20 will have to take Mandeville Road to Pleasant Ridge Road, take a left, and another left on to Hutcheson Road to come back to Miller Academy Road.
Signage will be posted to guide travelers.
Periodic maintenance of bridges by the Georgia Department of Transportation is performed throughout the year, but particularly during the summer months.
Carroll County is one of 17 northwest Georgia counties that comprise District 6 of the Georgia DOT. Area 3 of the district includes Carroll, Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties. The area office is headquartered in Buchanan.
District 6 crews perform maintenance, construction, traffic operations and permitting and are on-call during inclement weather.
Additionally, Georgia's DOT provides complimentary roadside assistance and maintenance service known as CHAMP (Coordinated Highway Assistance & Maintenance Program) that is available to motorists traveling through the region.
