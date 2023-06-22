Responding to an inquiry this week from the Times-Georgian, Joe Schulman, District 6 communications officer for the Georgia Department of Transportation, provided updates on several road and bridge projects that have either been recently completed or are ongoing.
The new bridge over Turkey Creek on State Route (SR) 100 was completed last month, according to Schulman, and three other projects are ongoing in the Carrollton/Carroll County area, including:
State Route 1 Bridge over Little Tallapoosa River: current Completion Date – 5/31/24. Bridge deck was recently poured.
Villa Rica Bypass- Current Scheduled Completion Date - 9/30/25
Bridge Rehabilitation over I-20/Villa Rica- Current Scheduled Completion Date - 5/30/24
Also, according to the DOT's Schulman, he said that the schedule on the following local road project had been moved up:
Route 16 at Columbia Drive and Brumbelow Road/Carrollton- The project was originally scheduled for completion by Oct. 31, 2024. However, Schulman told the Times-Georgian this week that construction actually started this past Monday, June 19 which could result in an earlier completion date than was originally projected.
Earlier this year, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced that it was narrowing its search for a contracting team to overhaul the design of one of the nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks, the interchange of Interstates 285 and 20 west of Atlanta through which many Carroll County residents travel weekly, if not a daily basis.
