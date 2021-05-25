Dorothy Whitworth

Dorothy Clarice Ray Whitworth entered the gates of Heaven on Friday, May 21, 2021.
She was born April 4, 1933, in Douglasville, Georgia, the daughter of the late Annie Mae Odessa Nicholson and Vernon Ray. She was the granddaughter of the late Edgar Nicholson and Effie Mae Thaxton Nicholson and Jefferson Ray and Sarah Harris Ray.
In addition to her parents and grandparents she was predeceased by two brothers, Clovis Ray and Charles Ray, of Douglasville.
She was a graduate of Douglas County High School, and soon after graduation married Clyde Weydell Whitworth, of Douglasville, on July 8, 1951. The couple lived in Douglasville and Winterville in Georgia; Gainesville, Florida; Monroe, Louisiana, and Athens, Georgia, where they called home for over 50 years before moving to Carrollton, Georgia, to be close to family.
Dorothy was a consummate homemaker and worked as a church secretary throughout their relocations. In Athens, Dorothy was actively involved in Green Acres and Watkinsville Baptist Churches where she started media libraries.
Dorothy loved to sew, and became an accomplished quilter, winning many awards for her beautiful quilts. She was an active member of the Cotton Patch Quilters and the Georgia Quilt Project. They were active members of the Happy Squares square dancing group in Athens and loved to travel and camp at Unicoi Springs in north Georgia.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Clyde Weydell Whitworth, and three children, Steven Whitworth (Kathy), of Covington, Georgia, Laura Campbell (Mike), of Carrollton, and Kevin Whitworth, of Carrollton; seven grandchildren: Athalia (Travis) Critcher, Tiffany (Mark) Howard, Sterling (Callie) Whitworth, Brandon (Ashley) Whitworth, Natalie Whitworth, Christopher Campbell, Caroline Campbell (Tim) Bailey. Dorothy also has 11 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Heritage Baptist Church, 8800 Rose Avenue in Douglasville from noon to 2 p.m., with a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. from Heritage Baptist with Dr. Stephen Allen officiating. The committal service will follow at Beulah Baptist Church, 11491 Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Campbell, Mike Campbell, Travis Critcher, Mark Howard, Brandon Whitworth, and Sterling Whitworth.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Romanian orphan care ministry (mail to Christ in the Canyons, Caroline and Tim Bailey, C/O Dan Berry, 8307 Fisher’s View Trail, Trinidad, Colorado 81082), or Samaritan’s Purse, or the Iranian Christian ministry, Elam Ministries.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
