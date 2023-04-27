Mother Dorothy North Evans, age 89, of Carrollton, GA died on April 20, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday April 29, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Mt Zion Baptist Church, 112 Mount Zion Blvd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Christopher Bonner, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday April 28, 2023 from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
