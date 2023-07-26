Ms. Dorothy Jean (Chappell) McKibben, age 89, of Temple passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023. She was born in Villa Rica on August 15, 1933. Ms. McKibben was the daughter of the late, Paul Chappell and the late, Ezma Marie (Davis) Chappell. In addition to her parents, Ms. McKibben is preceded in death by one son-in-law, Randy Williams, by her infant brother, and by her brother, William Chappell.
Jean was a graduate of Temple High School. She later made a career as a Seamstress, working for Sewell Manufacturing in Temple and then with Arrow Shirt Factory in Bremen for many years.
Survivors include her three daughters and two sons-in-law, Pat (Larry) Pollard of Carrollton, Lorri (Tony) Collins of Bremen, and Sheryl Williams of Temple; one sister-in-law, Linda Chappell of Covington; her grandchildren, Tyler McKibben, Brooke (Ryan) Queen, and Brad Pollard. Ms. McKibben is also survived by six great-grandchildren and a number of other relatives.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 5-7 p.m.
In accordance with Ms. McKibben’s wishes, she will be cremated following the visitation.
Following cremation, a graveside inurnment service will be conducted at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Villa Rica on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Marc Dwiggins officiating.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy McKibben as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
