Dorothy Jean (Chappell) McKibben

Ms. Dorothy Jean (Chappell) McKibben, age 89, of Temple passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023. She was born in Villa Rica on August 15, 1933. Ms. McKibben was the daughter of the late, Paul Chappell and the late, Ezma Marie (Davis) Chappell. In addition to her parents, Ms. McKibben is preceded in death by one son-in-law, Randy Williams, by her infant brother, and by her brother, William Chappell.

Jean was a graduate of Temple High School. She later made a career as a Seamstress, working for Sewell Manufacturing in Temple and then with Arrow Shirt Factory in Bremen for many years.

