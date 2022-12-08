Mr. John Hindsman, age 65, of Tallapoosa, GA died on November 22, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday December 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Universal Faith Deliverance Church, 134 Hodge Rd, Carrollton, GA 30116, Bishop Johnny Powell, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Mt Sinai Baptist Church, Tallapoosa, GA. Viewing will be Friday December 9, 2022 from 2-7 PM at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Ms. Dorothy Garrison, age 44, of Union City, GA died on November 26, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday December 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
