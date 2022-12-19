Dorothy Beason

Dorothy Ruth Rooks Ashley Beason, age 84 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on December 19, 2022. She was born in Carrollton on July 18, 1938, the daughter of the late Theo Rooks and the late Thelma Rooks.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her former husband, Fletcher Ashley; her son, Terry Ashley; her brother, William “Buddy” Rooks; her sister-in-law, Diane Rooks Dorminey; her brother-in-law, Johnny Shadinger; her nephew, Clayton Shadinger; and her brother-in-law, Jerry Cheatwood.

