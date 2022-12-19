Dorothy Beason

Dorothy Ruth Rooks Ashley Beason, age 84 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on December 19, 2022. She was born in Carrollton on July 18, 1938, the daughter of the late Theo Rooks and the late Thelma Rooks.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her former husband, Fletcher Ashley; her son, Terry Ashley; her brother, William “Buddy” Rooks; her sister-in-law, Diane Rooks Dorminey; her brother-in-law, Johnny Shadinger; her nephew, Clayton Shadinger; and her brother-in-law, Jerry Cheatwood.
Dorothy leaves behind to cherish her memory, her three children, Tony Ashley and his wife Mary Ann, Brad Ashley and his wife Lisa, and Tracey Ashley Gore Hopson Thompson; brother and sister-in-law, Johnny & Ann Rooks, sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris Cheatwood, Jackie & Gary Amerine, and Jeannie & Mike Godfrey; 7 wonderful grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy worked as a cosmetologist in Carrollton for over 50 years and successfully operated her own business, Dot’s Beauty Cottage, for many decades. She was a devoted mother and loved her large family, music, as well as cooking for her family and friends. She had a zest for life and a laugh that would warm your heart and make you smile. She will be deeply missed by her many friends, large family, customers, and wonderful caretakers at Carrollton Nursing & Rehabilitation, and all who knew her.
Graveside services will be conducted by on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Carrollton Memory Gardens in Carrollton.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the Carrollton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Activities Department. Checks should be made payable to Janice Fisher, Administrator, and mailed to 2327 North Highway 27, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
