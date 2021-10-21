Dorothea Hannah, 61, of College Park, Georgia, died on Oct. 13, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church,
85 GA-5 in Roopville, Georgia.
Viewing will be on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
