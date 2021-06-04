Mr. Dorman Ed Hill, 73 of Buchanan passed away on June 2, 2021.
He was born on November 7, 1947 in Pine Knot, Kentucky the son of the late Bert Hill and Minnie Martin Hill.
Mr. Hill was founder and CEO of Hill and Hill Enterprises.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by sisters, Sue Hill Bragg and Janie Hill Watson; one brother, Donald Hamlin.
Survivors include his wife, Lawana Hudgens Hill of Buchanan; children, Bryan and Tracie Hill of Winston, Rhonda and Clay Wylie of Bremen, Chad and Joni Eastling of Buchanan, and Bethany and Jotty Brown of Buchanan; Sister, Wanda and Wayne Sellers of Toccoa, Georgia; brother, Luther Hill of Toccoa; sister in law, Louise Hamlin of Pine Knot, grandchildren, Austin and Ashlyn Hill, Dalton Hill, Kason Hill, Lexi Wylie, Tanner W. Williams and Samantha, C.J. Eastling, Austin and Mary Abercrombie and Samuel Abercrombie; great-grandchildren, Lynnlee Hill, Kensley Hill, Ray Abercrombie and Madelyn Claire Williams.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, June 5, 2021 between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen with Reverend Jason Hudgens and Reverend Jon Smith officiating. Austin Hill, Dalton Hill, Kason Hill, CJ Eastling, Chad Shuemake and Tanner Williams will serve as pallbearers.
Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
