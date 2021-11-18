Doris Williams, 71, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on Nov. 10, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. At Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW, in Atlanta. Interment will follow in Lincoln Cemetery in Atlanta.
Viewing will be on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL WHO ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
