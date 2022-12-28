Mrs. Doris Phillips Johnson, age 76, of Carrollton, GA died on December 21, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday December 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at A Place of Refuge Church, 106 Refuge Way, Carrollton, GA 30117, Bishop Barry Walker, Pastor; Rev. James Parks, Eulogist; Rev. Charles West, Officiating. Interment will follow at Carrollton, City Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday December 29, 2022 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos