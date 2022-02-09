Doris L. Oldham, 85, of Villa Rica, Ga. passed away on February 8, 2022.
She was born in Alamo, Ga. on November 27, 1936 the daughter of the late Edgar Pope and the late Lessie Adams Pope. She graduated from Smith High School, Atlanta in 1954, worked for a few years then married and relocated to this area in 1964. She was primarily a homemaker and devoted Christian wife and mother who had previously worked as a secretary at Quaker Oats, Travelers Insurance, The Lovable Company and later at Leggett & Platt Industries in Villa Rica, from where she retired in 2001. She is also remembered very fondly for working several years as a substitute teacher at the Villa Rica schools in the Carroll County School System. She enjoyed cooking & baking, gardening, water aerobics at the Sports Plex and spending quality time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Smyrna United Methodist Church, the UMW and was a choir member. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends but will be long remembered by the beautiful memories she leaves behind.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Oldham; a daughter, Judy Lynn Oldham; two brothers, Robert Pope and Ronnie Pope; and a sister, Bettie Pope Barrett.
Survivors include her children, Danny (Wendy) Oldham and David (Michaelann) Oldham, all of Villa Rica, Ga. and Sandy Oldham (David) Colvard of Dallas, Ga.; 7 grandchildren, Adam Oldham of Atlanta, Geoffry Oldham of Jacksonville, NC, C. J. Cox of Dallas, Ga., Garrett Cox of Sandy Springs, Jason (Amanda) Evanco and Jeromy (Robin) Evanco all of Villa Rica and Kayla (Wyatt) Aenchbacher of Dallas; 8 great grandchildren, Walker Aenchbacher, Adelyn Cox, Wesley, Aenchbacher, Brooke Evanco, Brody Evanco, Derek Sutton, Cylee Callisson and Austyn Evanco; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Friday morning, February 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. from the Chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home with the Rev. Troy White officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 722 Conley Rd., Forest Park, Ga. Pallbearers will be Adam Oldham, Geoffry Oldham, C. J. Cox, Garrett Cox, Jason Evanco and Jeremy Evanco.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
