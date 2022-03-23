Doris Louise Brand Jones, 93, of Bowdon, passed away quietly on Monday, March 21, 2022, after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s.
Doris was born on Nov. 25, 1929, to the late Jim Brand and Rosa Newborn Brand.
She was a graduate of Bowdon High School. She was a homemaker and was married to the late John Paul Jones Jr. They had two daughters, Cathy S. Brown and Connie Lynn Jones Ross (Walter Ross). Doris had three grandchildren, Justin K. Brown (who preceded her in death), Marshall William Paul Ross (Marika Simmons), and Ellie Victoria Ross Pickett (Larry Pickett). She also has two great-grandchildren, Kamron and Layla Pickett, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Doris also had what she considered her honorary family, Ann and Jerry Iler and the boys, Tom and Tara Walker and family, “Poppy” Jeffers, Mrs. Rebecca, “Grandma,” and all the wonderful caregivers from Sacred Journey Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and grandson, Justin; as well as her sister and brother-in-law, Sarah Brand Rogers and Curtis Rogers.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Brian Smith will officiate. Pallbearers will be Barry McManus, Jesse Iler, Brandon Iler and Larry Pickett. Following the services, interment will be held in Veal Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
