Mother Doris Florence, age 82, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Sept. 8, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117, Rev. Dr. Vincent Dortch, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 2930 Newnan Rd. Carrollton GA 30117. Viewing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.