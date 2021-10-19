DORIS BROWN

Doris F. Camp Brown, age 96 of Winston, Georgia passed away October 18, 2021. She was born October 09, 1925 in Carroll County, Georgia, daughter of the late Otis Lumsden and the late Essie Horsley Lumsden. She worked as a nurse at Garden Terrace Nursing Home for more than 27 years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and canning. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Rev. N.K. Camp; her second husband, J.T. Brown; her sons, Stanley Camp, Ronald Camp, and Donald Camp; grandson, George Camp; six sisters and one brother. She is survived by her nine grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, and twelve great-great grandchildren. Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 5:00 PM at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Mark Rice officiating. Interment will follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Douglas County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3:00 PM until the hour of service. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

