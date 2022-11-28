Doris Elizabeth Headrick Farmer, 80, passed away on November 21, 2022. She was born on March 6, 1942, to the late John and Dolly Headrick in rural Cherokee, Alabama. She was a devoted member of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church where she faithfully served her Lord and Savior. Ms. Doris loved her church and being able to spread His word. On July 29, 1960, she married her sweetheart, Ronald, and together raised three children. Later in life, Ms. Doris became the manager of Martin's restaurant. She loved to cook and her famous biscuit recipe is now used across all locations. Ms. Doris also loved tending to her flowers and being with her family. She was an overjoyed grandmother and great-grandmother when her grandbabies were near. Ms. Doris was very loved and she will continue to be very missed.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years, Ronald Farmer; sisters, Francis Pollard and Glenda Bassett' and brothers, James Harlan Headrick and John Headrick. She is survived by her children, David (Dana) Farmer of Dallas, Nissie (Doug) Brewster of Temple, and Pete (Nancy) Farmer of Carrollton; three sisters, Eloise Kerr of Piedmont, Ala. Ruth Bowman of Piedmont, Ala. and Mary Norton of Piedmont, Ala.; six grandchildren, Elizabeth (Colton) Peppers of Baldwin, GA, Trevor (MiKayla) Brewster of Cedartown, David Farmer Jr. of Dallas, Amelia Farmer of Greenville, SC, Max Farmer of Carrollton, Lindsey Farmer of Carrollton; two great-granddaughters, Addilyn Elizabeth Peppers and Anniston Rose Peppers, and several nieces and nephews.
