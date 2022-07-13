Doris E. Sotire, age 65 of Norcross, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at a local hospital. She was born in Puerto Rico, October 1, 1956, daughter of Aida Soto Diaz and the late Elliott C. Parham, Sr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Sotire, Jr.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday July 16, 2022 from Bremen City Cemetery with Brother Jon Smith officiating.
Interment will follow in Bremen City Cemetery.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
