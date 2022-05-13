Doris Delaine (Patterson) Couch, 59, of Temple passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
She was born in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 16, 1962. Mrs. Couch was the daughter of the late, James Richard Patterson and the late, Sherlia (Barnes) McLeod.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Couch is preceded in death by her husband, Tony Allen Couch.
Mrs. Couch enjoyed helping others and made her career as a licensed nurse practitioner working at a number of nursing homes throughout the years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and attending Happy Valley Baptist Church.
Doris was known as a “giver and not a taker.” She never complained, and she always enjoyed the simple things in life.
Survivors include her son, Thomas Allen Couch of Temple; two sisters and their spouses; Betty and Jimmy Tims of Temple, Emma Nipper and her fiancé, Eddie Pennington of Temple; her brother-in-law, Timmy Landrum of Temple; her uncle, Don Patterson of Bowdon; her best friend, Helen Jones; and a number of other relatives.
Memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Shane Reese officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12-1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations “In memory of Doris Couch” can be made to the funeral home to assist with the memorial service expenses.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Memorial service arrangements are entrusted to Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
