Doris Breed Cosper, 82, of Graham, Alabama, passed away on Dec. 19, 2021.
Mrs. Cosper was born on April 14, 1939, in Randolph County, Alabama, to the late Jim and Bessie Vinson Breed.
She was retired from BBI in Bowdon where she worked for many years as a seamstress. She was a long-time member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and enjoyed all the church activities and fellowshipping with her church family.
Mrs. Cosper had a true servant’s heart and was quick to send a note or card and carry food to those who were sick or grieving.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Cosper; her son, Jamie Lee Cosper; her grandparents, John and Ola Walker Vinson, and Richard and Fannie Prichard Breed; her granddaughter, Shannon Lee Cosper Nowland; her great-granddaughter, Shianne Ariel Cosper; and her sister, Adell Breed Cofield.
She is survived by her son, Randy Cosper; her grandson, Shane Cosper; her great-grandchildren, Starrlon Lee Drummond, Sailor Ace Cosper, and Sadie Blaine Nowland; her great-great-grandchildren, Laken Waddell, Luna Zackery, and Lawson Zackery; her nephew, Jimmy (Jennifer) Cofield, her aunt, Helen Moore; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. (Alabama Time) at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Bro. Chad Morgan, Bro. Darryl Robinson, Bro. Steve Beam, and Bro. Bobby Garner will officiate. Music will be provided by Christie Rainey and Andrew Pollard. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Cofield, Lane Walker, Jimmy Adams, Jerrell Smith, Jimmy R. Vinson, Gordon McElroy, Phil Stewart and Gene Vinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Sears, Tommy Wright, Durant Noles, Joe Beam and David Hewitt.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Prior to the service, her body will lie-in-state at the church from noon until the funeral hour.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. (Alabama Time).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
