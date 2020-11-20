Doris Bell

Mrs. Doris Walker Bell, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was received in the arms of Christ on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at the age of 93.
Mrs. Bell was born on April 22, 1927, the daughter of the late Curtis and Mary Shadinger Walker. She graduated from West Georgia College and was a retired teacher’s assistant having worked in the Cobb and Carroll County School Systems.
She was an active member of Crestview Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia for many years serving as a preschool Sunday School teacher, attended Roopville Baptist Church and Centralhatchee Baptist Church. She was also active in VBS, WMU and mission trips. Mrs. Bell enjoyed cake decorating, camping, hospitality, painting, sewing, the Young Eagle Program and serving as Jesse’s aircraft assistant. All that she did was done as to the Lord.
Survivors include her husband of 73 + years, Jesse Bell; daughter, Kay Bell Arnold, of Roopville; son and daughter-in-law, Don and Terri Bell, of Gilbert, South Carolina; grandchildren, Tonya (Paul) Breedlove, Jessica (John) Petters; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Kayla Breedlove, John Curtis, Catherine, Jack, Caleb, Clara Grace Petters.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a younger brother, Wendell Walker; sisters, Joyce Moore, Carol Lee; and grandson, Curtis Bell.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. at Roopville Baptist Church with Rev. Don Bell, Rev. Mark Williams, and Rev. Wayne Webb officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
Pallbearers will be John Petters, Paul Breedlove, Gavin Breedlove, Bill Moore, Scott Bailey and Doyle Holbrook.
Interment will be in Roopville City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Roopville Baptist Church, 18 Old Franklin St, Roopville, GA 30170; Centralhatchee Baptist Church, 212 Church St, Franklin, GA 30217 or Loon Mtn. Ministry, P.O. Box 1148, Lincoln, NH 03251.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
