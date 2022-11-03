Dora Elizabeth Hatchett Thomas, age 72 of Bremen, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022.
In keeping with Elizabeth's wishes she will be cremated.
A memorial service for Elizabeth Thomas will be conducted on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel with Denise Hatchett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Kidney Fund.
Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Thomas family.
