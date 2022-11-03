Editor's Note: Below is a column written by Joe Garrett in 2019 and published in the Times-Georgian. We thought it appropriate to reprint the piece in honor of the legendary football coach who passed away last week.
He kept his promise and showed up with a toupee.
In mid-December 1976, the University of Georgia’s football team captured the SEC title, and most importantly beat Georgia Tech 13-10 in front of a capacity crowd at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The Bulldogs had a stellar season beating South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Clemson and others as its only loss occurred in Oxford, Mississippi to Ole Miss.
Before the season began, the Bulldog community grieved the loss of one of its top lineman Hugh Hendrix who died tragically only two months before the start of summer practice. Hendrix, who played for Shamrock High School in Decatur and whose parents Harvey and Carolyn returned to live in their hometown of Carrollton, is credited with providing the key block in one of Georgia’s most memorable plays in school history.
The 80-yard touchdown pass from tight end Richard Appleby to Gene Washington to defeat Florida in 1975 still appears in highlight films, and Hendrix pulled off the line to become the lead block for Appleby’s end-around pass.
“I know his death will have a profound effect on the team,” Georgia head coach Vince Dooley told a reporter before the 1976 season began.
Hugh’s untimely death unified a team, and inspired the players to seek a common goal of winning the SEC title as the Georgia squad dedicated its season to Hendrix.
The 1976 team will also forever be known as the Hairless Dogs. Nine days before the team kicked off the season versus 15th ranked California, 20 players showed up for practice with shaved heads. Coach Dooley promised them if the team won the SEC title and beat Georgia Tech he would, “shave his entire body.”
He kept his promise when he unveiled a bald head under his toupee at a gathering in Athens following the Bulldogs glorious season. Georgia earned an invitation to battle Pittsburg in the upcoming New Year’s Day Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Following the loss, the Bulldog players returned to campus while Vince Dooley traveled to the old Burger Chef in Carrollton, which is now La Fiesta next to Billy Bob’s Barbecue.
“It was the biggest celebrity appearance in our lives when he decided to come to Carrollton for an autograph session,” said my friend Sam Haney. “Everyone was excited to see Vince’s bald head because it was one of the biggest news stories of the year. We even got to eat a Burger Chef hamburger while we waited in line to meet him.”
One-by-one, Vince Dooley smiled and signed autographs as he interacted with everyone. I still remember watching his wife Barbara feed his children while they sat inside their wood-paneled station wagon in the parking lot.
I still have the autograph.
Fast forward 11 years later and I would meet Vince Dooley for the second time when I arrived on campus to work as a student assistant in the University of Georgia’s Sports Information Department.
“Coach Dooley, I want to introduce you to one of our new student assistants,” my boss Claude Felton said to him when he walked me on the practice field during my first week on the job.
“Well, welcome aboard,” said Coach Dooley. “You look familiar.”
He’s always been a smooth politician.
“We previously met in 1976 at the Burger Chef in Carrollton when you signed autographs,” I said. “I have a picture with you with your shaved head.”
He laughed, and then had more important business to attend.
Our paths would cross many times during my time working there and I’m 100 percent confident he never knew my name, but I’m OK with that. I hope he doesn’t remember me for the time Claude called me to his office for potential discipline.
The Butts Mehre building on campus housed most of the athletic department and coaching offices when I was in school. It also had two racquetball courts.
As a student assistant, I was given a key to the building. One winter night, snow fell fast and covered the ground throughout Athens. School was cancelled late that evening and my dorm hall decided to have a party.
Around midnight, I told my dormmates—“I’ve got the key to the Butts Mehre building. My former Carrollton football teammate, who’s a sophomore here, works part-time as the night security guard. Let’s go play racquetball.”
We did. And my former Carrollton High football teammate the late Zim Jones, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Craig Musselwhite in 1984 to end West Rome’s 37-game winning streak, greeted us at the door.
For the next two hours, my friends and I played racquetball. The streets were dusted with snow so I assumed no one was driving in the storm when all of the sudden we were surprised during a game as we looked through the glass to see Vince Dooley staring at us. He was working late and waved at us as he walked away.
A few days later, Claude summoned me to his office.
“Was that you playing racquetball at 2 o’clock in the morning,” he asked. “Yes. School was cancelled so we thought it would be fun to go play.”
“At two o’clock in the morning?” Claude asked.
“Yessir,” I said. “We didn’t have school the next day so we knew we could sleep late.”
“I don’t care if you play racquetball again,” he said. “Coach Dooley doesn’t want anyone playing that late at night.”
I’m still convinced Coach Dooley never knew my name. However, he obviously knew what I looked like.
A few months later, I was working late at night inside the Butt Mehre building and was the only one in the office. NOTE: I was working, not playing racquetball. All of the sudden I heard footsteps coming down the hall. It was Coach Dooley.
“Do you know how to work a VCR?” he asked me.
“Yessir,” I said.
For the next 30 minutes, we sat together watching examples of Golden Flakes Potato Chips commercials. He had signed a contract to be a celebrity spokesman for one of the company’s advertising campaigns.
After he finished watching the recordings, he looked at me and said—“Thanks for your help. I still can’t figure out how to work one of those machines.”
“Coach Dooley, I want you to know I apologize for being here the night of the snowstorm and playing racquetball at two o’clock in the morning,” I said. “Claude lectured me and I won’t do it again.”
“At two o’clock in the morning?” he said with a smile and then he walked away.
Last Saturday, the University of Georgia finally gave him the overdue recognition he deserves by naming the area between the hedges Dooley Field. Surrounded by many of his team captains from previous teams and his family, he beamed ear-to-ear as the school unveiled the sign for all to see.
He wore a red sport coat and he still has the hair on his head he hasn’t shaven since 1976. His name will forever be enshrined among the Georgia Bulldog greats.
I only hope if he ever needs help with a VCR again, he will contact Claude for my phone number. It’s been awhile, but I still think I know how to work one.
Even if it’s two o’clock in the morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.