The Canada goose thrives in a variety of habitats, including such areas as neighborhood ponds, office complexes, city parks and other developed areas. This ability to habitat-adapt can bring them near people. This closeness can be extra frustrating for homeowners and property managers when geese begin to molt in the summer, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“Geese go through a molting process in midsummer, where they lose their flight feathers and grow in news ones, so it may seem they are ‘hanging around’ an area longer than usual - especially in late June and early July,” says Kara Nitschke, migratory gamebird biologist with the WRD Game Management Section. “This means our offices typically receive an increase in nuisance calls about Canada geese this time of year. But it is not because the geese are trying to frustrate the homeowner, they are just hanging around because they cannot fly right now.”