"Seek good and not evil that ye may live, and so the Lord the God of Hosts shall be with you as ye have spoken. Hate the evil and love the good and establish judgment in the gate, it may be that the Lord God of hosts will be gracious unto the remnant of Joseph." Amos 5: 14 & 15.
Sometimes what causes jealousy isn’t your money, your car, or the things you have, Because the jealous person can have it all, and even more. What causes jealousy is your essence, your energy, how you carry yourself, your aura, the way you manage your values in life. Those things that make you shine and that no one can ever turn off. John 13:34 "... As I have loved you, so must you love one another."
There has always been division in the world, but right now, with social unrest, and in the middle of a health crisis, there is more division than ever before. That being said, it’s easy to get caught up in the noise and forget to love our brothers and sisters as Jesus told us to.
During the next few days, don‘t let the donkeys and the elephants make you forget that you belong to the Lamb! Small steps in the right direction can turn out to be the biggest step in your life. Stop being on bad terms with the people you love. Death is real and random. The devil wouldn’t be attacking you so hard if there wasn’t something valuable inside of you. Thieves don’t break into empty houses. Sometimes it’s better to remain silent and just smile.
Please remember: Your job is the dream of the unemployed. Your house is the dream of the homeless. Your smile is the dream of the depressed. Your health is the dream of those who are sick. Don’t let difficult times make you forget your blessings. When a train goes through a tunnel and it gets dark, you don’t throw away the ticket and jump off. You sit still and trust the engineer. Trust God today, no matter how dark your situation. God says, "You are coming out!” Can I get an AMEN?
If you love God with all your heart, soul, strength, and mind, SAY AMEN!
