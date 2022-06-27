Donnie Green, 66, of Bowdon, who passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church Bowdon.
Interment will follow in Bowdon Community Cemetery Bowdon. His viewing will be on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel of Carrollton from 4-6 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and service must wear a mask.
Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama St. in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements; 770-832-9059.
