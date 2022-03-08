Donnie Ray Cummings, 65, of Woodland, Alabama, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022.
Mr. Cummings was born on Sept. 2, 1956, in Carrollton, to Rendal Cummings and Fae Jordan Cummings.
He was a retired truck driver and a member of Sardis Baptist Church. Donnie loved his family and enjoyed all the time he spent with them.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rendal Cummings; his brother, Steve Cummings; and his stepdaughter, Kassey Herren.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Cummings; his mother, Fae Jordan Cummings; his children and their spouses, Michele and Joel Nunez, Misty and Brandon Wyatt, Joshua Cummings, Jordan Cummings, Joshua and Amber Bolan, and Drew Herren; his siblings and their spouses, Scott and Phyllis Cummings, Melissa and Jeff Jones, Shane and Tina Cummings, and the late Steve Cummings’ wife, Jane Cummings; his mother-in-law, Judy Yeager; his father-in-law and his wife, Ronnie and Barbara Proctor; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rodney and Becca Proctor; 18 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was held on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Sardis Baptist Church. The Rev. Darnell Teal officiated. Pallbearers were Chris Champion, Doug Sheppard, Michael Cummings, Dan Huddleston, Brent McCaghren and Brian Carroll. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
