Donna Gail Weaver, 62, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 27, 1959, to the late Charles Glenn Weaver and the late Rachel Strickland Jiles.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by, two sisters, Glenda Weaver, and Becky Watkins; one brother, Tony Weaver, and one brother-in-law, Tony Owens.
She was a dedicated employee of Walmart for eight and one-half years, as well as, Huddle House and CBS.
She loved her family above all else.
Survivors include, one daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Jeffrey Luker, of Temple; one son and daughter-in-law, Chad and China Weaver, of Carrollton; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Skeeter and Tim Waters, of Carrollton, Elaine Carroll Owens, of Carrollton and Jody Weaver Walker and Michael, of Bowdon; five grandchildren, Aidan Weaver, Mackenzie Luker, Henry Weaver, Emma Luker and Arizona Crisp; best friends, Debbie Warren and Clayton Bates and Nita Moss; mother-in-law, Mackie Buchanan, of Carrollton and several other relatives and friends.
In keeping with Donna’s wishes she will be cremated.
The family will host a memorial service at a later date.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan has charge of the cremation arrangements.
