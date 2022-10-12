Ms. Donna Weatherly Rankin age 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
Ms. Rankin was born on June 9, 1939 in Baxley, Georgia, daughter of the late Totten Hughes Weatherly and Lillie Bess Johnson Weatherly.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 10:20 pm
Ms. Rankin received a master’s degree from University of West Georgia and was a retired educator and counselor having worked in both the Carrollton City School System and the Carroll County Board of Education. She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa West Georgia Chapter, a longtime volunteer at Carroll County CASA and a member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church. Ms. Rankin’s hobbies included playing bridge, reading, spending time with friends and family, and traveling.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Renee Rankin Jones (Dean) of Flowery Branch, Georgia, LeAnn Rankin Jellinek (Dan) of Atlanta, Georgia, Terri Rankin Maske (Craig) of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Jason (Laura) Jones, Joshua Jones (fiance’ Caroline), Lillie Maske, Cal Maske; great-grandchildren, Cohen Jones, Cora Jones; sister, Emily Weatherly Ellis (Bob) of Mandeville, Louisiana; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 1:00 PM — 2:00 PM at Almon Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00 in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Mr. Albert Jones and Rev. Guyton Weatherly officiating.
The family has asked that memorial contributions be made in Ms. Rankins memory to:
Carroll County CASA
PO Box 310, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Inurnment will follow at a later date in Omega Cemetery in Baxley, Georgia.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
