Ms. Donna Weatherly Rankin age 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Ms. Rankin was born on June 9, 1939 in Baxley, Georgia, daughter of the late Totten Hughes Weatherly and Lillie Bess Johnson Weatherly.

Service information

Oct 18
Visitation
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Oct 18
Memorial Service
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
2:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
