Donna 'Vicki' Lovvorn

Donna Victoria “Vicki” Lovvorn, 73,
of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.
Mrs. Lovvorn was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on Nov. 22, 1948, the daughter of the late James Byron Faulkner and Hannah Tru Smallwood Miles.
She was a pediatric nurse for the Carroll County Health Department and a member of the Catalyst Church.
She loved her grandchildren and cooking.
Survivors include her husband, Eddy Lovvorn; sons and daughters-in-law, the Rev. Shane and Judi Lovvorn, Andy and Jami Lovvorn, both of Carrollton; grandchildren, Cape Lovvorn, Nelia Lovvorn, Evan Lovvorn, Wesley Lovvorn, and Riley Lovvorn; and sister, Cheryl Madden.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Lee Lovvorn, and a sister, Nancy Faulkner.
The family will receive friends at Shiloh United Methodist Church Arbor on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church Arbor with Pastor Nolan Wood officiating.
Pallbearers will be Andy Lovvorn, Wesley Lovvorn, Riley Lovvorn, Cape Lovvorn, Tim Delaney and Aaron Christopher.
Interment will be in Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery with
Pastor Joe Driver officiating.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
