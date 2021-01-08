Donna Timms, 60, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Concord Baptist Church at 11 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, social distancing must be observed (no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking) and masks must be worn.
To send condolences to the family or share a memory with the family please visit his obituary at www.jcollinsfuneral
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements.
