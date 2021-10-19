Donna Marie McCain, 69, of Douglasville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
She was born on May 20, 1952, in Tacoma, Washington, daughter of the late Ben Wheeler McAnsh and the late Edith Tribble McAnsh.
Donna held many titles through out her life besides that of daughter, wife, and mother. She also was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 145 and served as Local president four times and Fifth district president two times, was a counselor for Girls State for 16 years in Statesboro, Georgia, and also served on Girls State Board of Directors.
She was very active in her church, Owl Rock United Methodist.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Lee “Bobby” McAnsh.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 48 years, Scott Stephen McCain, of Douglasville; and son, Sean Stephen McCain, of Carrollton.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body was cremated and a private service will be planned at a later date at her church, Owl Rock United Methodist Church located at 5880 Campbellton Road, SW in Atlanta.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
