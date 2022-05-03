Donna Jean Darnall, 83, of Whitesburg, died on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Mrs. Darnall was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Dec. 7, 1938, the daughter of the late Charles Christopher Stevenson and Birdine Stevenson.
She had worked as a secretary at a funeral home, housekeeper at a local hospital in Ohio.
Mrs. Darnall loved to travel and lived in an RV for nine years traveling. She participated in Senior Olympics and won gold in table tennis, played horseshoes and enjoyed speed walking.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Joyce Goldstein, Jean and David Walker, Laurie and Kevin Forney; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Joyce Cole; 10 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and sister, Bonnie Stevenson.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John William Darnall; daughter, Vicky King; two grandchildren; sister, Linda, and father of her children, Robert Cole.
In accordance with her wishes her body was cremated and no service is planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 http://www.stjude.org/donate/.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
