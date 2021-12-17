Mrs. Donna Day Read, age 72 of Villa Rica, passed away suddenly on Friday, December 17, 2021.
Donna was born October 17, 1949 in Miami, Florida the daughter of the late George Day and Peggy Marie Haughee. She worked as a waitress for many years and enjoyed playing poker. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, friend and a Christian.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Robert Read, children, Adel Hadad, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, April Panton, Grand Cayman, Islands, J. R. Day, Virginia, Tony Dino, Miami; siblings, Diana Howell, McDonough, Buddy Day, McDonough, Ginger Porter, Dallas, George Day, Sorento, IL, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren also survive,
In accordance with her wishes the body was cremated a private service will be held at a later date.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
