A double-double from Peace Okeke and a 23-point scoring outburst for Camron Donatlan has earned the pair UWG Student-Athletes of the Week honors.
It’s the second time Okeke has earned the honor and her second double-double of the season. The senior had 13 points ad 14 rebounds to lead UWG in both categories in a loss to AUM on Sunday.
Donatlan led UWG with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting in a win at AUM on Sunday, giving the Wolves six consecutive league wins to open Gulf South Conference play.
Also nominated for Female Student-Athlete of the Week were Maya Timberlake (Women’s Basketball), Katelyn Dunning (Women’s Basketball), and Stephanie Torres (Women’s Basketball)
Receiving nominations for Male Student-Athlete of the Week was Michael Zabetakis (Men’s Basketball).
