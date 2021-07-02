Donald Wayne Whitman, age 71 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
He was born December 23, 1949, in Atlanta, the son of the late James Walter Whitman and the late Annie Louise Hall Whitman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Whitman; son, Donald Wayne Whitman, II; brothers: Steve Whitman and Bobby Whitman; and sisters: Frances Eileen Whitman, Joan Whitman, and Sue Russell. Survivors include his son, Walter Wayne Whitman; sisters: Darlene Byers, Rebecca Bryant, and Reedie Burnette; brother, Tony Whitman; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Peaceful Meadows Memorial Cemetery in Dallas, Georgia.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
