Donald Wayne Green Jr., 52, of Bremen, passed away on October 5, 2022.
He was born on March 31, 1970 in Carrollton, Georgia the son of Donald Wayne Green, Sr and the late Patricia Smith Green.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 4:53 pm
In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by grandparents, Ed & Kathleen Smith and Ralph & Ruth Green.
Survivors include his father and step-mother, Donald Wayne Green, Sr and Sibby Rogers Green; daughter, Cierra Green; son, Donald Wayne Green, III; brother, Douglas Keith Green; grandchildren Braxton Green and Montrell Satterwhite.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
