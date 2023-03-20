Donald Roy Armstrong, age 63, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023. He was born at 11:25 P.M. on Sept. 18, 1959, at Crawford Long Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Ga, the son of Bro. Hurchell Armstrong and Mrs. Betty Paine Armstrong.
He spent most of his life working in construction as a brick mason but his passion was fishing, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family.
Donald was welcomed into heaven by his son, Rusel Brown.
In addition to his parents, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Wanda Brown Armstrong; daughter & son-in-law, Vanessa Armstrong Mulcahy & Brandon Mulcahy; brothers & sisters-in-law, Mark & Angie Armstrong and Gerold & Gail Armstrong; grandsons, Justen Mullins, Blake Gibson, Ethan Gibson, Jacob Gibson; great-grandchildren, Kayden Mullins, and Paisley Mullins; niece, Kristine Armstrong; and nephews, Gerold Armstrong, Jr. and Drew Armstrong.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 1 P.M. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Bro. Hurchell Armstrong officiating. Donald’s brother, Gerold Armstrong, will render the eulogy.
Interment will follow in Lowell Cemetery with the following
gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Justen Mullins, Blake Gibson, Ethan Gibson, Jacob Gibson, Gerold Armstrong, Jr., Drew Armstrong, Isiah Armstrong, Nathan Armstrong and Austin Armstrong.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 4 P.M. until 7 P.M.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Donald Armstrong, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.