Donald Roy Armstrong

Donald Roy Armstrong, age 63, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023. He was born at 11:25 P.M. on Sept. 18, 1959, at Crawford Long Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Ga, the son of Bro. Hurchell Armstrong and Mrs. Betty Paine Armstrong.

He spent most of his life working in construction as a brick mason but his passion was fishing, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family.

Service information

Mar 21
Visitation
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Mar 22
Funeral
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
